Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Edison International worth $515,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

