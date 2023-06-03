Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of AmerisourceBergen worth $538,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,289 shares of company stock valued at $55,111,633 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.73.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

