Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Fastenal worth $640,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.