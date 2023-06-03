Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,966,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 534,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $509,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in HP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in HP by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.