Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of United Rentals worth $497,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $361.59 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

