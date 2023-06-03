Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,664 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.03% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $488,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,029 shares of company stock valued at $74,512 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIG stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

