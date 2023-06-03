Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $605,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

