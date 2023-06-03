Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,616,835 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $549,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,071.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 371,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,870 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $74.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

