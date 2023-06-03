GICTrade Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $94.16 million and approximately $17,410.35 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95216046 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,008.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

