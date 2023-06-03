Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Hits $303.90 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Gnosis has a market cap of $303.90 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $117.36 or 0.00431919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

