Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LOPE traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

