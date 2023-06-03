Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Up to $58.60

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.60, but opened at $60.10. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 415 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
