Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Up to $58.60

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.60, but opened at $60.10. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 415 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is presently -60.67%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

