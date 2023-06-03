Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $12,452,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $4,328,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPI stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $242.68. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

