Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.15

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.
