Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 2.9%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.84). Approximately 4,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.87).

Gusbourne Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £41.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.07.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

