Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 358 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 549.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Allstate by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,304,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,728,000 after buying an additional 612,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.08. 1,119,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,203. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.53.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.