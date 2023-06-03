Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.83. 384,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,770. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

