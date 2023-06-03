Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,182 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 2.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,286. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

