Harrell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 3.8% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,157. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.