Harrell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,845,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 102,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,527,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,402,926. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

