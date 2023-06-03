Harrell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.79. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

