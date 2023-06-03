Harrell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.19. 24,603,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,795,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

