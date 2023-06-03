Harvest Finance Price Reaches $27.54 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and $216,682.20 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $27.54 or 0.00101828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

