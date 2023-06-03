Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises approximately 2.6% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned 1.01% of Hasbro worth $84,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock remained flat at $60.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

