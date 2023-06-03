Haverford Trust Co Invests $200,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Humana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $520.78 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.92 and its 200-day moving average is $508.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

