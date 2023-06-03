HCR Wealth Advisors Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

PSX stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

