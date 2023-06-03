HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New $216,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Universal Display by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Universal Display by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

Universal Display Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average of $131.55.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.