HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,749,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,203,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of CSX by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 760,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 537,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of CSX by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 180,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.92 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

