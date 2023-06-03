HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 129 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $312.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $317.81. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.67 and a 200 day moving average of $265.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.25.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.