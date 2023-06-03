Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.59 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $14.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,599,916,410 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,599,916,409.63308 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05055737 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $16,104,064.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

