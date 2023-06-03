HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $191.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.89.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $162.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.54 and its 200 day moving average is $165.87. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $180.59.

Insider Activity at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in HEICO by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in HEICO by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

