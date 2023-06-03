Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,620 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,591. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

