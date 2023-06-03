Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,159,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,702,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

Exponent Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

