Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 149.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.68. 424,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.