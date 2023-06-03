Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $354.65. 53,372,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,604,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.18 and its 200-day moving average is $314.16. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $355.83.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.