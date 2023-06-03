Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 99.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agree Realty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.98. 854,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,192. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.13%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

