Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,420 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $59.20 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

