Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 1,831,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

