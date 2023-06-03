Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. Heska has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. Analysts predict that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 577,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Heska by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

