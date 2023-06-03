HI Reaches 1-Day Volume of $240,901.08 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, HI has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and $240,901.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00026397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,257.86 or 1.00011069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00417715 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $331,614.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

