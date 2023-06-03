Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett Trading Up 2.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.