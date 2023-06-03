Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Insider Transactions at Hibbett
In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of HIBB stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
