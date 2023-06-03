Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.18. Highway shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 21,884 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Highway Trading Up 4.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.27.
Highway Increases Dividend
About Highway
Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highway (HIHO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.