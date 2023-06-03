Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.18. Highway shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 21,884 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Highway Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Highway Increases Dividend

About Highway

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.43%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.83%.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

