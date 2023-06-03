Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,639 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,602,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 749,984 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 5.0 %

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

