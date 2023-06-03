Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 85,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,261,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Hillstream BioPharma alerts:

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Institutional Trading of Hillstream BioPharma

About Hillstream BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.