Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 85,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,261,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.
Institutional Trading of Hillstream BioPharma
About Hillstream BioPharma
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hillstream BioPharma (HILS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.