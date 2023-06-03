Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $86.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.06 on Friday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

