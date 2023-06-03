Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after acquiring an additional 685,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

