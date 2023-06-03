HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.81-$0.91 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,104 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,806 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

