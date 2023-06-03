Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Humana worth $115,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $520.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.70 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

