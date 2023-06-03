Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,178.59

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $250.51 million and $4,178.59 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $27,929.46 or 1.03276082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

