Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,070,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,147,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 183.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
