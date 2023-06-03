Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,070,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,147,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 183.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

About Hycroft Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 686,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $201,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.